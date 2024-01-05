Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 5th Jan 2024

Road between Trelawnyd and Gorsedd closed following a collision

Police have closed a main A road in Flintshire following a collision.

The incident occurred on the A5151 between Trelawnyd and Gorsedd.

An air ambulance was spotted in the area.

In a post on social media just after 3.10pm, North Wales Police said:

"The A5151 between the Sarn turn off and "the old smithy" is currently closed while emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area"

