Road between Halkyn and Bagillt closed following two car collision
A road that links Bagillt with Pentre Halkyn has been closed following a collision.
According to traffic reports, Bryntirion is closed near Cefn Lane after a two-vehicle collision.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
“Bryntirion both ways blocked, slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved near Cefn Lane. Affecting traffic between Bagillt and Pentre Halkyn.”
