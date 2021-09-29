Road between Halkyn and Bagillt closed following two car collision

A road that links Bagillt with Pentre Halkyn has been closed following a collision.

According to traffic reports, Bryntirion is closed near Cefn Lane after a two-vehicle collision.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Bryntirion both ways blocked, slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved near Cefn Lane. Affecting traffic between Bagillt and Pentre Halkyn.”