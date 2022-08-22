Retired Flintshire teacher celebrates 20 years volunteering for Childline Wales

A dedicated Flintshire volunteer who has met famous faces including Wales rugby legend Sam Warburton and broadcaster Andrew Marr has celebrated 20 years of service with Childline.

Nia Griffiths, from Holywell, started volunteering for the children’s counselling service provided by the NSPCC while working as a teacher.

Having marked 20 years of service last month (July), Nia is now dedicating more time than ever to Childline, mentoring new volunteers as well as helping and supporting children and young people.

And earlier this month, she organised a second annual treasure hunt around Holywell to raise money for the children’s charity.

Nia said: “When I first started at Childline we wrote everything out by hand and we did not have computers.

“The majority of calls we took were from around North Wales, whereas now we take them from all over the UK.

“We can now be contacted by email and via online chat as well, allowing young people more ways to access support, which has also changed the way that we counsel.

Childline has two bases in Wales, one in Cardiff and one in Prestatyn where Nia volunteers.

Last year, counsellors supported children and young people in more than 15,500 counselling sessions in Wales.

More than 100 volunteers between the two bases give up their time to support children and young people contacting the service by phone, email and online chat.

Nia started by volunteering for Childline one shift a week, while working at Ysgol Maesglas in Greenfield, Holywell.

“I enjoy being part of the team in Prestatyn and the good company,” Nia said.

“I’ve made lots of lifetime friends. It’s like a family, we look after each other.

“I feel honoured to be part of the NSPCC organisation. Being able to be part of a positive change in young people’s life is so rewarding and it’s a very supportive environment.”

Nia has met many supporters of the charity over the years including founder of Childline and television presenter, Dame Esther Rantzen and former Wales rugby union international Sam Warburton, NSPCC Wales Ambassador for Childhood.

She has also met broadcaster Andrew Marr at an event which was attended by Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip.

Sally King-Sheard, volunteer co-ordinator at Childline in Prestatyn, said: “Nia has given so much time and dedication to Childline, helping to ensure there is always somebody there when needed by children and young people.

“Twenty years of service is an outstanding achievement and deserving of special recognition.

“Volunteers like Nia are essential to Childline and to ensuring young people can speak to someone who can listen.”

Childline is currently recruiting for volunteers at the bases in Prestatyn.

To find out more about volunteering for Childline visit NSPCC Volunteering | Volunteer for Childline

Childline is free to contact on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk.

