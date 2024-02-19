Retired Flintshire engineer and brothers getting used to being asked for selfies after becoming reality TV stars

A retired engineer from Flintshire and his two brothers are getting used to being asked for selfies after becoming reality TV stars.

Huw Williams, 63, travels every week from his home in Mynydd Isa to his home village of Brynaman, in Carmarthenshire, to take part in Gogglebocs Cymru with brothers Stephen, 58, and Mike, 65.

The trio are regular cast members of the popular Welsh language version of Gogglebox – where ordinary people voice their opinions about a range of television programmes – that’s broadcast on S4C on Wednesdays at 9pm.

Huw said: “We’re a close family despite living so far apart and we regularly get together for family holidays in Ceredigion or to watch sport, either live or on television.

“Gogglebocs Cymru gives us an opportunity to watch television programmes we’d perhaps never see otherwise.

“Sitting together in Brynaman means we can catch up on all the other gossip as well over a cup of coffee.”

Already a familiar face on television before joining Gogglebocs Cymru – Huw enjoys acting and has been a vicar on Emmerdale as well as an extra on Coronation Street and other programmes – he has been stopped in the street a few times and asked for his photo

“I was in Cardiff a while ago and a woman came up to me and said her daughter watches Gogglebocs Cymru and asked to take a selfie with me. My brothers have had the same experience,” he said.

Huw has also trodden the boards having performed regularly in panto with Northop Presents and even performed once on the Broadway stage.

“I was in New York on business and went to see the musical Five Guys Named Moe. Part of the show is when they get people from the audience on the stage to sing. Well I thought no one knows me here so I got up and went on stage and sang along. It was a great experience,” he said.

Gogglebocs Cymru is made by two Gwynedd-based television production companies, Cwmni Da, in Caernarfon, and Chwarel, from Cricieth.

It’s the first time Studio Lambert and Channel 4 have licensed the Gogglebox franchise to another UK-based broadcaster.

The programme is filmed in the homes of the as the cast as they view the week’s chosen programmes.

They cover a broad spectrum of programmes from S4C, other channels and streaming services ranging from gripping drama to popular quiz shows.

The footage is then edited ready for broadcast on the Wednesday evening and narrated by comedian and broadcaster Tudur Owen.

Series Producer Huw Maredudd, of Cwmni Da, said: “This is a continuation of the series which started before Christmas with the same group of people as before taking part.

“There were some wonderful moments during those programmes and some great comments were made about the various television programmes and there was a warm response to them on social media.

“The viewing figures were also excellent and the programmes we feature enjoy a boost to their viewing figures as well..

“Of course, we don’t expect all the featured programmes to be enjoyed by everyone but we hope that the fact they are all having fun watching the programmes gathered around the TV set together comes through.”

Huw added because the series is continuing there will be no new elements to the programmes but he expects to provide the cast and viewers with a few surprises.

“Something we’re doing for the first time is watching a live programme. The annual Can i Gymru programme is broadcast live on S4C on St David’s Day, March 1 and we’ll be watching along with the regulars and we’ll have their reactions to that on the following Wednesday,” he said.

Gogglebocs Cymru is broadcast on S4C on Wednesdays at 9pm. English subtitles are available and the programme can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.

