Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Nov 2021

Updated: Wed 17th Nov

Retail workers in Wales faced “appalling violent, threats and abuse” from customers during pandemic, new findings reveals

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Almost 90 per cent of retail workers have been verbally abused during the pandemic, a new survey has revealed.

The study, carried out by Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers), also found that 64 per cent of staff have been threatened by customers over the last 12 months.

Retail workers are now being urged not to “suffer in silence” after the findings – which include the views of nearly 3,500 staff – were released as part of the annual Respect for Shopworkers week (15 – 21 November)

Interim results also found that 11 per cent of workers had been assaulted and 46 per cent said they were not confident that reporting abuse, threats and violence will make a difference.

Seven per cent of those who had been assaulted did not report the incident.

In North Wales one worker surveyed spoke of the verbal abuse and rudeness experienced by customers, along with one physical attack.

Another still has flashbacks after being robbed at knifepoint with another member of staff

There are similar experiences from workers from across Wales, who have experienced racial abuse, threats, sexual harassment, discrimination and intimidation and bullying from customers who refuse to follow coronavirus guidelines or wear a mask.

Paddy Lillis – Usdaw General Secretary said: “It is heart-breaking to hear these testimonies from Welsh shopworkers who deserve far more respect than they receive.

“Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law.

“It is shocking that 9 in 10 of our members working in retail are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence.

“So it is extremely worrying that over half are not confident that reporting these issues will make any difference and 7% of those assaulted did not report the incident.

“The new protection of workers law in Scotland is welcome and we urge the UK Government to extend it to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Retail staff across the UK have a crucial role in our communities and that role must be valued and respected, they deserve the protection of the law.

“This is a hugely important issue for our members and they are saying loud and clear that enough is enough. The alarm bells are ringing and it is time for the Government to make a difference.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“No immediate plans” for covid passes for hospitality amid concerns over their introduction

News

Buckley Fire: “We don’t really know what to say, everything’s gone” Berwyn Books issue statement after devastating blaze

News

Pupils using TikTok to abuse of teachers having “devastating impact and completely unacceptable” Welsh Minister says

News

Op Spectre: Heavy duty axe seized from Flint man arrested for making threats to cause ‘criminal damage’

News

Flintshire based financial planning firm expands London operation following surge in demand

News

Global demand for new app that silences social media abuse and hate language

News

Buckley blaze – Fire fighters damping down following industrial estate fire

News

Owners of a Downton Abbey-style mansion invest £300,000 to open new wedding and events venue on 10-acre Flintshire estate

News

Minister for North Wales asked conductor to remind people that face coverings on trains are mandatory in Wales

News





Read 413,298 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn