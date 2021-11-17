Retail workers in Wales faced “appalling violent, threats and abuse” from customers during pandemic, new findings reveals

Almost 90 per cent of retail workers have been verbally abused during the pandemic, a new survey has revealed.

The study, carried out by Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers), also found that 64 per cent of staff have been threatened by customers over the last 12 months.

Retail workers are now being urged not to “suffer in silence” after the findings – which include the views of nearly 3,500 staff – were released as part of the annual Respect for Shopworkers week (15 – 21 November)

Interim results also found that 11 per cent of workers had been assaulted and 46 per cent said they were not confident that reporting abuse, threats and violence will make a difference.

Seven per cent of those who had been assaulted did not report the incident.

In North Wales one worker surveyed spoke of the verbal abuse and rudeness experienced by customers, along with one physical attack.

Another still has flashbacks after being robbed at knifepoint with another member of staff

There are similar experiences from workers from across Wales, who have experienced racial abuse, threats, sexual harassment, discrimination and intimidation and bullying from customers who refuse to follow coronavirus guidelines or wear a mask.

Paddy Lillis – Usdaw General Secretary said: “It is heart-breaking to hear these testimonies from Welsh shopworkers who deserve far more respect than they receive.

“Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law.

“It is shocking that 9 in 10 of our members working in retail are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence.

“So it is extremely worrying that over half are not confident that reporting these issues will make any difference and 7% of those assaulted did not report the incident.

“The new protection of workers law in Scotland is welcome and we urge the UK Government to extend it to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Retail staff across the UK have a crucial role in our communities and that role must be valued and respected, they deserve the protection of the law.

“This is a hugely important issue for our members and they are saying loud and clear that enough is enough. The alarm bells are ringing and it is time for the Government to make a difference.”