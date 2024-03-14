Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Mar 2024

Retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors set for ‘Future Proofing Fund’ grants of £5k-£10k

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hundreds of micro, small and medium-sized businesses in Wales will soon be able to apply for Welsh Government funding designed to help them to reduce their running costs.

Grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 will be available to eligible businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Welsh Government say the £20 million Future Proofing Fund “…will help businesses strengthen their future trading position by increasing profitability through investment in renewable energy technology, improvements to the fabric of their premises, and upgrades to systems or machinery to reduce energy use”.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “The ongoing cost-of-living and cost-of-doing-business crises continues to present difficulties to businesses across Wales.

“These grants will help micro, small and medium sized businesses from the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors to make some significant changes in the way they run their operations so they can adapt for the future.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: “In tough times, we want to help businesses get their bills down for good. This new fund will help reduce running costs with practical support that aids long term business planning.

“We are also providing a fifth successive year of support for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with their rates bills, at a cost of £78 million. This builds on the almost £1 billion of support provided in rates relief schemes to these sectors since 2020-21.”

The grants will be paid up to 75 per cent of project costs or £10,000, whichever is the lesser amount. It is expected that the business will contribute the remaining 25 per cent from other sources. The fund is open to businesses located in Wales (either headquartered or have an operating address in Wales) and which employ people in Wales.

An eligibility checker will open in mid-April 2024 and applications will open in May 2024.

(Archive picture of Economy Minister Vaughan Gething)

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner praises “nationally leading” Chester Zoo
  • Welsh Water to pay £40 million following watchdog investigation into leakage misreporting
  • £17m raised by Council Tax premiums on second homes, says Wales’ housing minister

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner praises “nationally leading” Chester Zoo

    News

    Welsh Water to pay £40 million following watchdog investigation into leakage misreporting

    News

    £17m raised by Council Tax premiums on second homes, says Wales’ housing minister

    News

    20MPH enforcement ‘will start from 18th March’ say GoSafe

    News

    Welsh Conservatives hit out at plans to introduce gender quotas in Senedd elections

    News

    North Wales event to help businesses ‘find, develop and retain’ workforce

    News

    Cancer deaths plummet in middle-aged people

    News

    Train manufacturer announces ambitious plans to run 5 a day service between Wrexham and London

    News

    Two men jailed after trying to smuggle drugs into Creamfields

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn