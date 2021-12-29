Reports of longer than normal queues at Deeside Covid test site as England runs out of PCR tests

Longer than normal traffic queues have been reported this morning on the approach to Deeside Industrial Estate’s coronavirus drive-through testing centre.

According to the UK Government website, there are no PCR tests available in the whole of England as of 11.30am on Wednesday, December 29.

No #PCR tests available in England. The result?

Everyone coming to Wales…. this is zone 3, Deeside industrial estate. It was like this at 7.45am when I dropped my son off at work and its even worse now at pick up time!!!

The website does however show PCR tests are available throughout Wales.

It means people from across the North West of England are having to drive across the border into Wales to get PCR tests which are used to confirm positive lateral flow results.

Home tests for the general public are also currently unavailable from the UK Government website.

There is a surge in demand for PCR tests across the UK amid a spike in Covid cases driven by the omicron variant.

A record 117,093 cases were reported in England on Tuesday.

A further 12,378 new Covid cases were reported in Wales for a 48 hour period on Tuesday, which does not include data from Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

In Flintshire, there were 533 new Covid cases reported for the same 48 hour period pushing the case rate per 100,000 to 949, the highest since the pandemic began.

Duncan took to social media to say there was a “1 mile queue this morning” at the Deeside test site.

Pey tweeted: “I live in Wigan and have to travel to Deeside for a PCR because I tested positive on a lateral flow last night. Only Wales and Scotland have testing sites.”

Alan Bradwell tweeted: “I’m having to travel to Deeside, in North Wales today, while I’m feeling pretty grim. That’s the closest test centre & it’s a round trip of just over 100 miles.”

Helen Langford tweeted: “We live in Manchester and have got what looks to be the last postal pcrs. We would have to drive 45 miles to Deeside for an appointment. No LFT’s available to order online. If you have cold symptoms stay at home, protect the vulnerable.”

Getting a lateral flow test kit in Flintshire:

Where a local pharmacy is not an option for you, a limited stock of LFD testing kits will be available at the following locations on the dates specified: