Reports of a power cut at Asda in Queensferry

Queensferry Asda was forced to close this morning following a power cut.

Several people have reported on social media that the supermarket is closed this morning with people being turned away by staff and security staff.

One person said: “They are evacuating everyone out of Asda because the lights have gone off, petrol station also blocked off.”

There are no further reports at the moment of a power outage in the wider Queensferry area but a large area of Flint has been hit by a power cut this morning.

