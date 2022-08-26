Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 26th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 26th Aug

Reports of a power cut at Asda in Queensferry

Queensferry Asda was forced to close this morning following a power cut.

Several people have reported on social media that the supermarket is closed this morning with people being turned away by staff and security staff.

One person said: “They are evacuating everyone out of Asda because the lights have gone off, petrol station also blocked off.”

There are no further reports at the moment of a power outage in the wider Queensferry area but a large area of Flint has been hit by a power cut this morning.

 

 

 

