Redrow graduates pulled on their green-fingered gloves to help Queensferry primary school

A team of Redrow graduates pulled on their green-fingered gloves to help primary pupils at Queensferry CP School in Deeside get outdoors.

The four created a bird box, two planters and a bug hotel for the pupils’ forest school area. Deputy head teacher Sheree Gregory is delighted with the new additions. which will offer hands-on learning while protecting and supporting the mental health of all the children.

Sheree said: “Especially this year, we have had to prioritise the children’s wellbeing and when Redrow approached us it was a perfect time to enhance our forest school area where we do a lot of bushcraft activities, grow fruit and vegetables and look at the wildlife that’s around us.

“We had been trying to create a bug hotel so it was brilliant when they built it for us, and as soon as it was delivered the children were out there filling it. They were so excited.”

Adam Sumner, 24, who’s on Redrow’s rotational graduate scheme at Redrow NW, the division responsible for new homes at Millstone View, in Penymynydd, joined three other graduates from Redrow’s group headquarters at St David’s Park, Ewloe – Molly Wood, Dawn Lee and Dylan Evans – for this year’s Community Engagement Project.

It’s part of the second year of Redrow’s Graduate Programme and tasks the young recruits with identifying local schools who might benefit from educational resources to promote wildlife, and their environments and habitats. It has the dual benefit of allowing children to learn and interact with nature and the graduates to engage with their local community.

Normally Redrow graduates come together from all around the country to work on a major project but this year, because of the Covid pandemic, numerous smaller projects were carried out by individuals or – as in this case – by smaller groups while adhering to Government guidelines.

Adam, a business management graduate who joined the scheme in 2019, said: “I liaised with the NW sites to get materials and labour together to construct the bug hotel, together with a bird box and planters.

“We worked as a team to get everything together. Ledsham Garden Village is fairly close to the school and they really helped us out with everything we needed from materials to transport.

“It was great to see the excitement and gratitude from the school. They were so thankful and that’s really rewarding; it makes you realise how little things can make a big difference and it’s nice to know you’re doing something for the wider community and making an impact – something that’s very important to Redrow.”

Graduates across the country had to manage the design, creation, and delivery of wildflower planters, bird boxes, bug hotels, mud kitchens and other creative items, using sustainable materials. Then they worked with site teams, trade apprentices and sub-contractors to build the items, and provide the plants, seeds and flowers.

“We think they have done a great job and are proud of what they have achieved,” said Paul Borrowdale from Redrow’s talent team.

Sheree added: “As a school we like to develop links with the local area and community, especially given where our school sits. Engaging with the community and the companies around is a really good focus.

“The graduates didn’t just build the boxes and planters, they brought buckets, soil and plants with them, and stayed and planted everything. We had said it would be nice to have some sensory plants, so they researched those and brought us some too.

“Our forest school area is about getting the children outside to problem solve and team build and get really hands-on. They love being outside and it really enhances their enjoyment and learning, their mindfulness and wellbeing. The children love, for instance, finding insects and re-homing them in the new bug hotel!

“What Redrow and the graduates have provided will be really well-used and is very much appreciated.”