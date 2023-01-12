Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Jan 2023

Updated: Thu 12th Jan

Red Arrows pilot earns top honour after landing safely at Hawarden Airport following bird strike during Rhyl Airshow

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Red Arrows pilot whose jet was badly damaged in a bird strike has been recognised for his flying skills and safely landing his aircraft back at Hawarden Airport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Red Arrows performed at the Rhyl Airshow in August while being stationed at Hawarden Airport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On the second day of the show, August 28th, a bird strike occurred during the display, causing the jet’s canopy to shatter. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Squadron Leader Gregor Ogston instinctively shut his eyes and ducked as the Hawk T1 jet smashed into a seagull at 400mph over the sea in Rhyl. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the noise and force of the wind making external communication impossible, “Red 6’s years of experience and training kicked-in and he calmly landed the aircraft in an impressive display of airmanship.” The RAF has said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

His actions have now been acknowledged with the presentation of the Royal Air Force’s highest safety award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, left, presents the award to Squadron Leader Gregor Ogston.

Sqn Ldr Ogston, who was leader of the team’s dynamic Synchro Pair routine, said: “Although awarded to me personally, it reflects on everyone at the Red Arrows who played a role in achieving a safe outcome that day.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It was during the second half of a display at Rhyl in August last year when a large bird struck the right-hand side of the canopy, which shattered immediately. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The impact of the shards of glass and remains displaced the visor on Sqn Ldr Ogston’s flying helmet and severed a connector of his oxygen mask, which fell loose. The significant wind blast prevented external communication. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At this stage, the Synchro Pair were seconds from crossing one another, head-on, and with incredible presence of mind, Red 6 maintained his heading and height. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This ensured a safe cross, at which point he eased away from the ground and kept the throttle in a fixed position to protect the engine. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Moment of impact over the sea at Rhyl – Photo: Diego Breuer

Calmly and professionally, he carried out a pre-briefed ‘escape’ manoeuvre, flying his aircraft away and towards Hawarden airfield. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following a low-speed handling check to assess the potential for airframe damage, he subsequently flew a flawless, fixed power, straight-in approach in highly stressful circumstances to land safely. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In recognition of Sqn Ldr Ogston’s action’s, he has been awarded a Green Endorsement – the Royal Air Force Safety Centre’s highest accolade. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It was presented by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, during a visit to RAF Waddington, the new Lincolnshire home of the Red Arrows. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On receipt of the award, Sqn Ldr Ogston said: “I am incredibly grateful to receive a Green Endorsement following my bird strike at the Rhyl Air Show. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Photo: Ben Stacey

Sqn Ldr Ogston said: “Thanks to extensive emergency scenario training and well-rehearsed procedures I was able to recover the aircraft quickly and safely to Hawarden airport.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am particularly thankful to Red 7, Flight Lieutenant James Turner, who escorted me to the airfield and to the air traffic controllers and emergency services at Hawarden for their quick response and assistance during the emergency.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

