Record number of children attending Welsh hospitals for self-harming issues

The number of self-harming children and young people admitted to hospital in Wales is at its highest rate in more than a decade – sparking fresh calls for urgent action to tackle the country’s mental health crisis.

New figures, obtained by the Welsh Conservatives, revealed there were 1,274 children and young people who were taken to hospital with self-harming issues in 2020/21, up by 39% since 2007/8 when there were 916.

The total number of children and young people admitted to hospital for self-harming since 2007 stands at 14,651 with two-in-five – or 40% – of those being admitted over the last five years.

Young people have been hugely affected by the restrictions resulting from the pandemic, both socially and economically, according to the Samaritans.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Mental Health, James Evans MS, said:

“These are extremely concerning figures which exposes the devastating impact the pandemic has had on our young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“With the number of self-harming children and young people admitted to hospital in Wales at its highest rate in more than a decade, this should serve as a major wake-up call for Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay.

“I have said this countless times in the past, and I will carry on saying it until I am blue in the face, we need to see urgent action to transform mental health support here in Wales including an urgent increase in funding to tackle horrific waiting list backlogs.

“The Welsh Labour Government also needs to step up to the plate by introducing an updated Mental Health Act, setting up 24/7 mental health crisis centres and ensuring our young people have access to support in schools, colleges and universities.”

Where to get help for self-harm