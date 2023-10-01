RCN urges action as nurse vacancies spike in Wales

A report released by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), shows that registered nursing vacancies in Wales have surged by more than 50%.

The RCN's "Nursing in Numbers" report for 2023 paints a concerning picture of the escalating nursing crisis in Wales, with an estimated 2,717 registered nurse vacancies in 2023, a significant increase from the previous year's estimate of 1,719.

The RCN bases its 2,717 figure partly on new data from the Welsh Government, which estimated 2,409 full-time equivalent vacancies among nurses, midwives, and health visitors.

Despite these figures, the RCN argues that the government's data understates the extent of the problem, advocating for more detailed workforce vacancy data.

"Nursing staff are exhausted, and recruitment hasn't kept pace with patient need," warns Helen Whyley, RCN Wales Director.

The report underscores the immense workload of nurses in Wales, who work an average of 69,877 hours over their standard hours each week, equivalent to roughly 1,863 full-time registered nurses.

The financial strain on NHS Wales is evident, with £161.2 million spent on agency nursing in 2022-23, equivalent to 5,591 full-time newly qualified nurses.

This expenditure marks a 21% increase from 2021-22, the fifth consecutive year of rising agency costs.

The report highlights additional concerns, including the consistent fall of nursing professionals' salaries below inflation, exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

The RCN urges the UK governments to recognise the safety-critical role of nursing and act urgently to protect patient care by ensuring fair compensation for nurses and healthcare support workers.

In response to the nursing shortage, the Welsh Government and Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) have drafted a retention plan, outlining recommendations for wellbeing support, pay, improving staffing levels, and changing overtime pay.

Despite these efforts, the RCN emphasises the need for a more substantial investment in the nursing profession, which comprises around 40% of the NHS Wales workforce.

The report also highlights a concerning decline in the social care sector, with 500 fewer registered nurses working in social care in 2022-23 compared to three years prior. The RCN calls on Social Care Wales to develop a plan to enhance recruitment and retention in its sector.

In response to the report, a Welsh Government spokesperson cites the National Workforce Implementation Plan, outlining efforts to increase nurse education places and reduce reliance on agency staff.

The government has increased its training budget for the ninth consecutive year to £281 million, creating an extra 527 training places, including over 380 more nurse training places.

Despite these efforts, the RCN's report underscores the urgent need for comprehensive action to address the escalating nursing crisis in Wales, ensuring the welfare of healthcare professionals and the communities they serve.

