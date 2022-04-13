Rare Kemp’s Ridley turtle rescued from Talacre beach could soon be heading to Gulf of Mexico

A rare turtle found stranded 4,000 miles from home on Talacre beach could soon be released back into the sea.

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are the rarest and most-endangered species in the world.

Named Tally, the juvenile turtle was found barely alive on Flintshire beach in November.

Kemp’s Ridley turtles primarily live in the Gulf of Mexico where they forage in the warm waters of the continental shelf.

But experts believe Tally lost its way whilst journeying through warmer seas further south in the Atlantic, due to strong wind and currents caused by stormy weather.

The turtle was found on Talacre Beach by a couple out walking their dog, they initially thought the animal was dead, but decided to report the finding to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Tally was taken to Anglesey Sea Zoo and treated for cold-water shock, it placed into a specially adapted incubator to help regulate its temperature which has aided recovery.

In December Frankie Hobro, Director and Owner of the Anglesey Sea Zoo said the turtle was on “rehydration therapy, vitamins and antibiotics, but so far, there do not appear to be any underlying conditions of concern as a result of its cold-stranding and these early stages of recovery are currently going well and looking extremely promising.”

BDMLR posted a video of Tally on their Facebook page today showing Tally looking “lot better and bigger.”

They said: “Remember the Kemp’s ridley turtle that was rescued by BDMLR late last year at Talacre, North Wales?”

“Here she is now over with our colleagues at Anglesey Sea Zoo who have been doing a fab job rehabilitating her since she was picked up. She’s looking a lot better (and bigger!) now.”

“When she is ready the team there will be arranging for her to go back to the Gulf of Mexico for release, which will hopefully be quite soon.”