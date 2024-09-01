‘Railway Family’ completes trek across Wales for Samaritans Cymru

‘Railway Family’ colleagues have completed a mammoth 303-mile trek across Wales in aid of Samaritans Cymru.

‘Hike on Offa’s Dyke’ saw a rotating cast of Network Rail employees and their friends, family members and pets complete 21 stages in a relay format.

They were joined along the way by colleagues from Transport for Wales, Great Western Railway, DB Cargo, Mission Rail and RIA Wales & Western among others.

Starting at Llandudno Junction depot on Wednesday 17 July, the final members of the team finished the charity walk when they at Network Rail’s Baglan depot in Port Talbot yesterday on Wednesday 16 August

While the individual walkers varied from day to day, one constant was the team’s red dragon mascot Samariad (Welsh for Samaritan), or Sam for short, who was there every step of the journey.

When the final group of walkers crossed the line at Baglan, they handed over a cheque for £10,000 to Samaritans Cymru, which will be used to support frontline services in Wales.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “I think I speak for everyone who took part in at least one stage of the walk when I say it exceeded our expectations on every level.

“The teamwork, scenery, conversations, wildlife, and camaraderie made it a fantastic experience for everyone who took part.

“To cross the line at our Baglan depot and be able to hand over a cheque for £10,000 to support the incredible work done by Samaritans Cymru was a privilege and the perfect way to end our adventure.

“I am hugely grateful to everyone who donated and pleased to confirm this walk will become an annual fixture in our calendar, where railway colleagues can take a day out, form teams and friendships, and take stock.”

Neil Ingham, Samaritans Executive Director for Wales, said: “The Railway Family’s amazing walk from North to South Wales is a great example of what can be achieved when people come together to support a vital cause.

“They took time to get out of the office, connect with nature and colleagues they might not have known, all while raising awareness about the importance of mental health.

“We’re especially grateful for the funds raised for Samaritans Cymru – your efforts will make a real difference in supporting those who need it most. This walk shows the power of human connection and the importance of looking out for each other.”

Samaritans Cymru is available round the clock, every single day of the year, providing a safe place for anyone struggling to cope, whoever they are, however they feel, whatever life has done to them. For more information, please visit www.samaritans.org

Anyone wishing to donate can still do so via our JustGiving page.