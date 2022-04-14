Rail users “strongly advised” to check before travelling over the Easter weekend

Rail users are being “strongly advised” to check before they travel this Easter weekend with trains expected to busy and vital engineering work takes place.

With warmer weather forecast for the days ahead, services are expected to be particularly busy to coastal destinations such as the North Wales coast resorts and Barry Island.

Passenger numbers in Wales for weekends have increased significantly in recent months and are now at around 100% of pre-covid numbers.

Transport for Wales say that as a result further increases in passenger numbers will mean some trains across the network are likely to be full and standing.

In addition to this, changes to services may be made at short notice as the rail industry continues to feel the impact of increased staff absences due to Covid-19.

In South Wales, buses will replace trains between Pontypridd and Radyr throughout the weekend as work continues on the transformation of the railway for the South Wales Metro, which will deliver faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the valleys.

The work includes piling and foundation works in readiness for the installation of overhead line equipment.

The railway between Aberdare and Abercynon will also be closed from Sunday 17 April until Friday 13 May, with buses in operation between Aberdare and Pontypridd.

The 26-day closure will allow engineers to carry out complex work including the installation of foundations for overhead line equipment, demolition and reconstruction of a footbridge, platform works and signalling maintenance.

Buses also replace trains between Cardiff Central and Ebbw Vale Town throughout the weekend as TfW’s industry partners Network Rail continue their work to upgrade the railway so that more services can be introduced.

Karl Gilmore, Rail Infrastructure Director at TfW said: “These essential works will mean we’re another step forward in delivering the South Wales Metro for the people of Wales.

“The key infrastructure works will allow us to prepare it for the introduction of brand-new trains in the coming years, which will allow us to run faster, more frequent services.

“I’d like to thank our lineside neighbours and passengers in advance for their understanding and continued support whilst we carry out these works.”

Rachel Heath, Head of Operations Delivery at Network Rail Wales & Borders said: “We’ve carefully planned our major upgrades on the Ebbw Vale Line over the bank holiday weekend to minimise disruption for our passengers, as we know fewer people travel by train at this time.

“Buses will run in place of trains but we still urge everyone to check their journey before travelling.

“Like many other industries, Covid-19 is continuing to have an impact, but I want to assure passengers that we’re doing all we can to keep them moving and thank everyone for their patience as we work through this challenge.”

TfW is asking rail customers to use Capacity Checker – an online portal that allows customers to check before they travel to see which trains have most space available.