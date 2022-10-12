Raft of winners for Deeside based Redrow at UK Property Awards

Listen to this article

Deeside based home builder Redrow has been named an award winner in eight categories of the UK Property Awards.

The company – which has its HQ in Ewloe – will find out on October 28 whether any of its winners has achieved the highest level of accolade – the coveted Five Star award – during the ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Now in its 29th year, the UK Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts and cover over 45 different architecture, interior design and development related categories.

Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. The judging panel is chaired by House of Lords members Lord Caithness, Lord Best, and Lord Waverley.

James Holmear, Group sales director at Redrow, said: “It’s a superb achievement to have been recognised in eight of the regional categories and is a mark of quality that sets us apart from our competitors. Our awards include six interior design categories for our individual show homes, which demonstrates the quality of our interior specification and design.

“We look forward to the ceremony on October 28 and are hoping to achieve some five-star awards, which will mean our winners go on to compete globally at the International Property Awards.”

Redrow has already been named an award winner in each of the following categories:

Residential Interior Show Home for The Marlow at Amber Fields for Kent Residential Interior Show Home for The Balmoral at Sycamore Manor for Lancashire Residential Interior Show Home for The Richmond at Newton Garden Village for Nottinghamshire Residential Interior Show Home for The Ledsham at The Parklands at Great Wilsey Park for Suffolk Residential Interior Show Home for The Oxford at Kensington Gate for West Midlands Residential Interior Show Home for The Henley at Parc y Coleg for Wales Residential Development (20+ Units) in Greater Manchester with Woodford Garden Village, Woodford Residential Development (20+ Units) in West Yorkshire for St John’s Mews, Wakefield

The UK Property Awards are one of eight regional heats – alongside Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central & South America, the Caribbean, USA, and Asia Pacific – with the highest scorers of each of the categories going on to compete at the International Property Awards at the end of the year.

Read Next