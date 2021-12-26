RAF’s most senior officer in Wales appointed first Welsh Language Champion by Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has appointed its first ‘Welsh Language Champion’ as part of the updates made to the Welsh Language Scheme.

Air Commodore Adrian Williams, who is the RAF’s most senior officer in Wales, and a Welsh speaker, has been appointed to the role with the approval of the Welsh Language Commissioner.

The updated Welsh Language Scheme, together with the new Language Champion appointment, will provide additional guidance across the MoD to “further strengthen engagement and interaction with the Welsh speaking public.”

Mae’n fraint cael fy mhenodi’n Pencampwr Iaith Gymraeg y Weinyddiaeth Amddiffyn. Wedi fy magu mewn cartref Cymraeg, rwyf bob amser wedi bod yn angerddol am y Gymraeg a byddaf yn gweithio’n galed i helpu’r Weinyddiaeth Amddiffyn bob amser i fod yn sefydliad dwyieithog effeithiol pic.twitter.com/xmZZtsJEx0 — Air Cdre Adrian Williams (@AWilliamsRAF) December 15, 2021

The scheme highlights the MoD’s “commitment to the digital agenda in Wales and recognises the pledge to significantly increase information available on the Welsh-English portal on the Government’s website. The changes to the scheme will also see an increase in Welsh language social media posts through Defence’s official accounts.”

Air Commodore Williams was born in St Asaph, Denbighshire. He was brought up in the town of Denbigh and attended Ysgol Uwchradd Glan Clwyd, St Asaph and was also a member of Number 1286 Squadron Air Training Corps, Denbigh.

Subsequently, he attended the University College of North Wales, Bangor.

He joined the Royal Air Force in December 1980 as a Logistics Officer and has held a range of appointments over many years of service, both within the United Kingdom and overseas.

Air Commodore Williams will undertake his duties as Welsh Language Champion for Defence alongside his existing role as Air Officer Wales, the most senior RAF Officer in Wales. He will be championing the Welsh language across Defence and enhancing Defence’s ability to operate bi-lingually in Wales.

Air Commodore Williams said:

“It is a great privilege to be appointed as MOD’s first Welsh Language Champion. As someone who was brought up in a Welsh speaking household, and who went to a Welsh speaking school, I have always been passionate about our native language and understand its central importance to people and communities across Wales.”

“The publication of MOD’s updated Welsh Language Scheme signifies our commitment to further strengthen our abilities to operate bilingually in Wales and I very much look forward to leading this work.”

Going forward the changes to the scheme and the recent Language Champion appointment demonstrate the inclusive nature of Defence and will encourage the use of Welsh above the current legal requirement. This is part of the commitment to a united nation and a recognition of the importance of the Welsh language.