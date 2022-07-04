RAC calls on major retailers to cut cost of petrol by 5p per litre as protests hit UK roads

With fuel protest threatening to cause chaos on motorways across the UK, the RAC is calling on major retailers to cut the cost of petrol by 5p a litre.

Protestors have today targeted motorways in Wales and south west England – with more planned across the country – as the price of fuel has constantly risen since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The group holding the protests, known as Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, have been targeting three lane motorways, while leaving the outside lane free for traffic to pass. However, in some cases, all lanes have been blocked by protestors.

With the wholesale cost of petrol falling over the last few weeks, there has been little sign of this saving being passed on to UK drivers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The average price of petrol crept still higher on Sunday to a new record of 191.53p a litre while diesel remains on the brink of £2 at 199.03p, just a fraction of its all-time high (199.09p – 25 June 2022).

“There doesn’t appear to be any sign that retailers are reducing their forecourt petrol prices despite average weekly wholesale costs having fallen for five straight weeks.”

“The average cost of delivered unleaded was 145.7p a litre last week which after adding 7p a litre retailer margin and 20% VAT produces a price of 183p.”

Williams continued: “The ‘Big Four’ supermarkets, which dominate fuel sales, are standing firm with a litre of petrol at their stores costing an average of 190.19p.”

“We would love to hear their reasoning for keeping their prices so high in this instance, but we’ve never known them publicly defend themselves.”

“Far too often it’s the smallest retailers, who sell far less fuel combined despite having more forecourts, that stand up for the industry.”

“We’ve been lobbying the Government for months to take further action to ease the financial burden caused by record pump prices.”

“It’s time to take action and announce a further cut to duty or to VAT to help hard-pressed drivers and businesses.”

During his Spring Budget announcement in March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 5p fuel duty cut, which had minimal impact on the rising costs to customers.”

“He is today considering ‘more substantial’ cuts to halt the price rises.”