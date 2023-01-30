Queensferry: Jubilee Bridge to close for maintenance work for 4 consecutive Sundays

The Jubilee Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed for four Sundays in February for essential maintenance work.

Flintshire Council has said the bridge will close from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm from Sunday, February 5th.

Despite the closure, pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained during the works.

The historic Jubilee Bridge which crosses the River Dee at Queensferry was originally opened in 1897 by former Prime Minister William Gladstone, but was soon replaced to accommodate growing road traffic.

The current bridge was completed in 1926 and has been a listed building due to its mechanism and structure surviving with few alterations.

The bridge has seen an increase in traffic over the years, particularly after World War II as car ownership became more widespread.

In 1960, a new A494 bridge was constructed upstream of the Jubilee Bridge.

The council apologises for any inconvenience or disruption the maintenance work may cause.

Remember to plan ahead if you frequently use the Jubilee Bridge during the maintenance period and allow extra time for travel.

Sundays between 7.30am-4.30pm on:

February 5th

February 12th

February 19th

February 26th

