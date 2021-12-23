Queensferry gym owner gains approval for expansion plans

Plans to increase the size of a gym in Queensferry have been given the green light by council officials.

Number One Health Strength Performance is currently run from a unit on the Expressway Business Park.

Owner Ed Harper applied to Flintshire Council in August to expand his business by also taking on a neighbouring industrial unit.

He said the extra space would be used to host a weightlifting club after the not-for-profit company was awarded a grant by Sports Wales.

The building was most recently used to store equipment from Deeside Leisure Centre while it served as a temporary Covid field hospital but had previously stood empty for more than eight years.

In documents submitted to the local authority, Mr Harper said: “Changing the registered use of the property would enable the established business in the adjacent unit to expand.

“Unit one is a not-for-profit, community interest company which strives to support and provide education to the community in relation to health and fitness.

“There will be no changes to the exterior of the building other than replacing signage.

“Internally, the building will be developed to support the proposed use as a health and fitness facility.

“This will predominantly be the creation of a weightlifting club due to grant support and links with Sport Wales.”

The new unit has a total of nine allocated parking spaces which he said would be enough to accommodate customers, with many choosing to cycle to the gym.

He added it was also within a short distance of public transport links, including bus stops and a train station.

The plans have now been approved by a council planning officer using delegated powers.

In a report, Mark Harris said: “The proposed development will supplement and complement the existing health and fitness facilities that are currently undertaken from an existing adjacent unit, with the proposal being acceptable in planning policy terms.

“There is no objection from a highway perspective and it is therefore recommended accordingly.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).