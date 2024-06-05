Queensferry: 10 weeks of gas pipe upgrade work set to begin

Work to upgrade part of the gas network in Queensferry will commence next week, with Wales & West Utilities set to begin the project on Monday, 10 June.

The essential work, aimed at ensuring the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to local homes and businesses, is expected to be completed by August, spanning approximately 10 weeks.

The gas pipe upgrade will take place on Station Road, between the junctions of Chester Road West and the Expressway Business Park.

To facilitate the work, side roads leading onto Station Road, including Pierce Street, Gladstone Road, and Dundas Street, will be closed as the project progresses.

Wales & West Utilities has coordinated with Flintshire County Council to manage these closures and ensure clear signage is in place.

Adam Smith is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said:

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Queensferry. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West has said, “Local businesses will remain open as usual during the project, and the community is encouraged to reach out with any questions.”

“The Wales & West Utilities Customer Service Team can be contacted on freephone 0800 912 2999.”

“Additionally, updates and information are available on X, formerly Twitter, @WWUtilities, or via the Facebook page.”