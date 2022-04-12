Quay Clean event sees litter picks take place in five Deeside locations

The recent ‘Quay Clean’ initiative has proved a success with a number of areas in Connah’s Quay cleared and cleaned up with the help of volunteers.

Following the first Quay Clean in 2019, the planned events due to take place in 2020 and 2021 had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

This year, litter picks took place in 5 locations at Broadoak Woods, Llwyni Nature Reserves, Central Park, Prince’s Park and the Quayscape Community Garden.

Fifty bags of rubbish were collected and disposed of properly and various large items were retrieved.

Quay Clean is led by the Our Back Yard Project and works in partnership with Flintshire County Council, Connah’s Quay Town Council, Keep Wales Tidy, Friends of Wepre Park and Deeside litter picking volunteers.

Richard Aram, Project Manager for the Our Back Yard project said “We would like to thank all the volunteers who gave their valuable time to support the community clean-ups.”

“Although the number of events as part of the initiative was reduced this year due to ongoing impacts of the pandemic, the initiative still made a significant impact and helped to spruce up Connah’s Quay and give it a spring clean.”