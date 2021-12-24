Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 24th Dec 2021

Public urged to ‘take every precaution they can’ over festive period to keep themselves and loved ones safe

People in North Wales are urged to take every precaution they can over the festive period to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

With uncertainty continuing over the impact of the Omicron variant, public services across the region are in regular contact and monitoring the situation closely.

The North Wales Strategic Coordinating Group (SCG) brings together the emergency services, health, local authorities and other public services involved in dealing with emergencies.

Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison currently chairs the group, he said: “While we learn more about the new COVID variant, we are asking residents to take extra care. Each of us can play our part, by doing all we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

“We urge everyone in North Wales to follow the latest Welsh Government guidance. If we all work together we can stop the spread and help protect essential services. If we all work together we can stop the spread and help protect essential services.”

Take a lateral flow test before going out – whether that’s to a Christmas party; shopping; visiting friends or family; going to any crowded or busy place or before travelling.

If you test positive, or have symptoms of Covid-19, you should not go out and should arrange for a PCR test and self-isolate.

It’s essential that we do everything we can to prevent COVID from spreading, this includes regular handwashing and sanitising, keep your distance, wear a face covering, and always open the windows if you’re meeting people indoors.

And the best way of staying safe against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. We want all eligible adults to book their booster vaccinations as soon as possible to protect each other from the surge of Omicron cases set to sweep across North Wales in the next few weeks.

People can book online or attend designated drop in clinics and we urge them to do this as soon as they can and not leave it until after the New Year. If you already have a booked appointment in December then please keep to it.

The online Booking Service can be found at: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/covid-19-booster-programme-online-booking/



