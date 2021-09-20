Public urged to check on elderly friends and family as Police warn of increase in “twilight burglaries”

North Wales Police is urging people to ensure elderly residents are safe and secure in their homes in a bid to prevent twilight burglary offences.

It comes following an annual occurrence in offences targeting the elderly in eastern areas of North Wales and across the North West region, as the lighter nights draw to an end.

DCI Alun Oldfield is now asking people to ensure their elderly neighbours, friends and family members are secure in their homes and to report any suspicious activity in their area.

He said: “What we tend to see is travelling criminality, travelling through North Wales and some of our surrounding forces, committing burglary dwelling offences.

“Traditionally, burglaries tend to increase from September time through to April, with elderly people in particularly targeted due to their vulnerability.

“Historically, we have had an increase in twilight burglary offences. However, at the moment, offences are still very low.

“What we are seeing is more people working from home and spending more time at home, which makes it a lot harder to break into people’s homes.

“It’s these people working from home that will see things happening in their area – if you think you have somebody hanging around in your area, please bring that to our attention.

“Family, friends and neighbours can also help play a key role in protecting elderly residents in their homes by ensuring their properties are safe and secure, and acting on the advice police provide to them.

“We are conscious of the impact a burglary has on any individual – but conscious of the impact it has on our communities.

“We have dedicated resources in place in relation to burglary investigations, in collaboration with other forces, with a view to bringing to justice those responsible at the earliest opportunity.

“I would ask that if anyone has any information that may assist us in the pursuit of those involved, to contact officers on 101 or via the live web chat.”

In Flintshire, officers will this week launch Operation Blue Lolite – an initiative designed to identify and protect vulnerable residents and homes in the North Flintshire area – with an emphasis on protecting older residents.

It will also launch alongside the ‘Think Jessica‘ – a registered charity supported by countless agencies, organisations and police forces nationwide to highlight the danger and financial implications of scams which target people in their own homes.

For further crime prevention advice and information, visit our website here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/

For up to date information about crime, engagement events, appeals, prevention advice and general policing activity in your local area, you can also join our new community alerts messaging service for free, here: https://www.northwalescommunityalert.co.uk/

To look out for your neighbours and help make your street a safer place to live, you can also join a neighbourhood watch scheme, here: https://www.ourwatch.org.uk/