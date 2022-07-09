Public invited to submit questions ahead of Welsh Ambulance Service AGM

Members of the public are being invited to submit questions ahead of the Welsh Ambulance Service Annual General Meeting next week.

The once-yearly gathering of Board members will be streamed via the Zoom platform on Thursday 14 July 2022 from 09.30am.

Chair Martin Woodford said: “It’s been another very challenging year for all of us, and the Welsh Ambulance Service has been no exception.

“With a combination of the ongoing pandemic, coupled with a return to high levels of our ‘routine demand’ and the impact of the pandemic starting to be felt significantly both by our staff and the wider health and care system, it’s fair to say that 2021/22 has not been easy.

“In amongst the challenges, there have been pockets of real positivity and progress, more about which you can hear about at the AGM, where we will reflect on the last year – until March 2022 – as captured in our Annual Report.

“Here we hope you will find a real sense of how this year has felt for us as an organisation, for our people and for the people we serve.

“We hope you will be able to join us.”

Click here to join the Zoom meeting on Thursday 14 July 2022 from 09.30am If you have a question for the Board, please email it to AMB_AskUs@wales.nhs.uk and if appropriate, your question will be answered as part of the Q&A portion of the event.