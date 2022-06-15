Public health officials confirm fifth case of Monkeypox identified in Wales

A fifth case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales, public health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) has said today, 52 additional cases of monkeypox in England, one additional case in Scotland and one in Wales have been detected.

This brings the total number confirmed in the UK to 524, as of 14 June.

There are currently 504 confirmed cases in England, 13 in Scotland, 2 in Northern Ireland and 5 in Wales.

The risk to the UK population remains low, but people are being asked to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body.

Currently most cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men.

Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is confirming that an additional case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales.”

“This brings the total in Wales to five. The case is being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.”