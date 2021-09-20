Public backlash sees off-road adventure plans for Llyn Brenig cancelled

Plans to introduce an off-road adventure experience at a beauty spot in North Wales have been reversed following a public backlash.

Last week, Dŵr Cymru advertised a new attraction where visitors to Llyn Brenig lake in the heart of the Denbigh Moors would be able to ride in a modified army truck.

Earmarked to launch next Monday, it said it would provide people with an “exhilarating, roller-coaster ride” across the forests and moorlands surrounding the lake.

However, the post on Facebook attracted criticism as the site is also used as a breeding ground for ospreys.

In an update shared this afternoon, Dŵr Cymru has said it will not be pursuing the plans.

Posting on the Llyn Brenig account on Facebook, it said: “We can confirm that the proposed all-terrain vehicle tours will not now take place.

“While the social media promotion did not accurately present the proposed activity, we have listened to local feedback and have decided not to pursue this activity.”

It’s unclear which part of the advert was believed to be inaccurate.

Ospreys attempting to breed at the reservoir have faced a number of issues in the last 12 months.

Last year, concerns were raised that a pair of nesting ospreys may not return to Llyn Brenig as a result of the site being used to film the Channel 4 programme ‘The Bridge’.

There was also widespread anger in May after the ospreys’ nesting platform was cut down with a chainsaw by an unknown person or individuals.