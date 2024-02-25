Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 25th Feb 2024

Prolific charity fundraiser hosting 48hr live-stream for children’s hospice

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A prolific charity fundraiser from North Wales is hosting a 48hr live-stream of entertainment in aid of a children’s hospice charity.

On St David’s Day, 34 year-old John Harper, aka Johnny Beard, will kick off the annual Dathlu Twitch Cymru event, a celebration of the best in Welsh online game and music streaming.

In the last two years alone Johnny – along with his gaming friends – has raised a staggering £17,000 for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith with live events on the popular Twitch streaming platform.

Johnny, who is based in Llandudno, said: “This is the third year we have run Dathlu Twitch Cymru and have 57 of the best Welsh streamers from North and South committed to taking part over the now two-day event.

“We raised a brilliant £10k last year and are hoping we may be able to top that this year with the amazing mix of gaming, live music and DJ sets we have lined-up from around the country.

“There’ll be craziness like Minecraft Hide ‘n’ Seek plus a specially modded run through of Resident Evil.

“That’s what’s great about Wales, there’s just so much talent out there and people are very generous.”

Dathlu Twitch Cymru works much-like a telethon in providing great entertainment but also encouraging charitable donations and passing on the message of the individual charity.

In this case, Johnny and his team will be reminding their viewers around the world about the important work of Hope House Tŷ Gobaith who provide respite care for hundreds of local families who are living with a seriously-ill child.

“We’re very proud that the event has been building year-on-year and being able to show our audience the candid videos of the hospices’ work is a very impactive thing. We want to spread as much awareness of Hope House Tŷ Gobaith as possible,” said Johnny.

In a a new twist for 2024, the event will be carried out under the hospices’ £50 Challenge, in which they give a £50 investment which participants try to multiply by as many times possible.

Johnny has used their £50 to purchase the inaugural Dathlu Twitch Cymru Champion Fundraiser Cup trophy which will be awarded to the streamer who raises the most money on the day.

“There’s already some banter with our streamers on who will take home the cup and everybody is excited to see who wins,” said Johnny.

You can join the fun at https://www.twitch.tv/johnny_beard from 9am on March 1st as Johnny kicks it off and also find him on X (Twitter) @johnnybeard42 for updates ahead of the event.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Improvements made in eating disorder care across Wales
  • University supports Chester International Film Festival
  • New approach needed for mental health epidemic among young people with lower qualifications

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Improvements made in eating disorder care across Wales

    News

    University supports Chester International Film Festival

    News

    New approach needed for mental health epidemic among young people with lower qualifications

    News

    Shoppers name favourite supermarket for 3rd year in row despite being ‘a bit pricey’, Which? finds 

    News

    Small Talk Saves Lives: Samaritans launch campaign as many admit to dodging conversations

    News

    Could you be the next one to join the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team?

    News

    Warning a fall in university applications could worsen dentist and doctor recruitment

    News

    Welsh Government criticised for cutting funding to Wales Police Schools Programme

    News

    North Wales Police: Greenfield residents called to action in drug fight

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn