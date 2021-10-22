Project aimed at enhancing pride in local communities expands to Garden City and Sealand

A project aiming to enhance pride in local communities is expanding to the areas around Garden City and Sealand.

Groundwork North Wales a leading local, regional, and national environmental regeneration network aims to build sustainable communities across Wales.

It helps people create better neighborhoods, build skills and job prospects and live and work in a greener way.

Their “We Care” project delivers local environmental improvements transforming neglected green spaces into new green community assets everyone can benefit from.

There will be a drop-in launch event at the Community Garden, off Bridge View, Garden City, from 1pm – 3pm on Tuesday 26th October.

At the event people can come along and learn how to make an amazing wildflower bomb and find out about more about the project.

Following the launch event there will be regular volunteering sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm at the Community Garden off Bridge View, Garden City.

At these sessions volunteers will help improve the local environment, support green spaces, and rejuvenate the areas in and around Garden City and Sealand for everyone to enjoy. There will also be the optional opportunity to gain qualifications as part of the project

Groundwork will provide all equipment and PPE needed and ask that people wear suitable clothing.

For details or to register to volunteer, please contact Richard Aram or Chris Shepherd at Groundwork North Wales on 01978 757524 or email richard.aram@groundworknorthwales.org.uk or chris.shepherd@groundworknorthwales.org.uk