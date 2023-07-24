Prize giving ceremony honours Holywell students’ achievements

Awards for outstanding achievement, exceptional progress and commendable efforts within academic, pastoral, personal, and sporting areas were presented to students at Ysgol Trefynnon’s annual prizegiving ceremony. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In front of a packed audience of parents, family members, governors and staff, seventy students from all year groups received recognition for their hard work over the previous academic year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All the awards were decided upon by each subject faculty and pastoral staff via a committee discussion, and certificates and trophies were presented on the evening by Mark Seale, director of learning (academic). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Molli Owens received the Community Award, while the the John McBrien Memorial Awards were presented to Daniel Davies for sporting excellence and Rhianna Baldwin-Jones for academic excellence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Daniel was also presented with the Dennis Murray Mathematics Award, and Rhianna won the Kimberley-Clark Science Prize along with Abigail Frost, as well as picking up several more prizes on the night. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lucy Burrow won the Chair of Governors award for ‘Best Progress File Document’ in year 11, and merit awards for outstanding effort in punctuality, attendance, appropriate behaviour, and academic progress over the year were were presented to fifty-eight students. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Full attendance awards were presented to Ffion Spencer for one full year’s attendance, and Grace Williams for two full year’s attendance record. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The HE Jones Memorial Trophy in memory of a member of staff, Huw Jones, an enthusiastic walker and advocate for outdoor learning activities, was presented to Ryan McCabe for outstanding abilities in outdoor education. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Guests were entertained during the evening with a performance of the Oasis song, ‘Wonderwall,’ by Nathan Roberts and Ellie Sandham. Taliesin Burgess gave a stunning piano performance of Andrew Wrangell’s ‘Rush E’ and Anton Diabelli’s ‘Alegretto in C,’ and the junior school choir performed a ‘Sweet Dreams & Seven Nation Army Mash-Up.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

John Weir, headteacher, welcomed everyone to the event. Norma Collin, Acting Chair of Governors, addressed the audience, explaining the significance of the awards and the memories they will hold, not just for the students but for their families too. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Head students Ayanda Parkies and Sabri Boybay were presented with a small gift by the new head student team, Abigail Frost and Henry Jones, and deputy head students, Justin Hathaway & Zuzanna Pietrzak. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In his concluding remarks, Mr Weir said: “It has been an unforgettable night celebrating our incredible award winners! Our hearts swell with pride for their remarkable achievements in all areas of school life, and in their support of the local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the students, families, governors, and esteemed guests, Mayor Linda Carter and Deputy Mayor Linda Corbett, for gracing us with their presence. Special appreciation goes to Steve Blakesley from the Flint and Holywell Rotary, receiving the prestigious Community Award, and to Brian Purcell from Deeside Supporters, honoured with the John McBrien Award. Their invaluable support made our awards evening a true embodiment of community spirit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Seale said afterwards: “It was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of so many of our students within our school and local community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

