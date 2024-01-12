Praise for Deeside primary school in recent Estyn inspection report
A Deeside primary school has been praised for its vibrant and inclusive educational environment, following an inspection by Estyn, the education and training inspectorate in Wales.
In November, Estyn visited Queensferry CP School, and their findings brought significant acclaim to the school.
The report stated, “Queensferry Primary School is a happy, vibrant school where pupils thrive.”
It further highlighted the school’s inclusivity, ensuring all pupils feel safe, happy, and respected.
The pupils at Queensferry CP School enjoy a reassuring learning environment, with most making strong progress from their individual starting points.
The school fosters positive relationships and high levels of respect for diverse cultures.
The staff, led by Headteacher Alison Wyn-Hughes, work effectively as a team, driving improvements and understanding the school’s strengths and areas for development.
Speaking to Deeside.com, Mrs. Wyn-Hughes expressed her pride in the pupils and staff, acknowledging the recognition of their hard work in the report.
She said: “I am very proud of our pupils and staff and am thrilled that the hard work and dedication of an incredible team has been recognised within the report.”
Mrs. Wyn-Hughes explained how the wellbeing of pupils is central to everything at Queensferry, with a range of targeted support and bespoke programmes such as ELSA, Lego therapy, and ‘A Quiet Place’ Unearthing.
On fostering teamwork and leadership, Mrs. Wyn-Hughes emphasised the importance of continued professional development and the school’s unwavering determination to ensure children reach their full potential in a happy, caring environment.
Queensferry CP School adopts a unique ‘Mastery Morning and Adventure Afternoon’ approach to its curriculum.
This method focuses on mastering literacy, numeracy, and digital skills in the morning, while afternoons are dedicated to broad, enriched, experiential, and practical learning.
The ‘Queensferry Charter’ pledges to provide varied opportunities and experiences to students.
Estyn report noted some small areas for improvement.
Addressing the improvements needed in writing and numeracy, Mrs. Wyn-Hughes outlined plans to embed early reading, writing, and phonic skills, which will naturally lead to the development of extended writing and numeracy skills across the curriculum.
Queensferry CP School’s community engagement is also noteworthy.
The school organises termly parental engagement activities, led by Deputy Headteacher Mrs. Gregory, which include cooking sessions, first aid, reading cafes, and ‘Christmas crafternoons’.
Additionally, the school has a dedicated Family Inclusion Coordinator and maintains strong links with local organisations like Deeside leisure Centre, Ty Calon, Plas Derwen, and Hwb Cyfle.
