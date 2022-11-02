Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Nov 2022

Updated: Wed 2nd Nov

Power cut hitting parts of Flintshire this morning

A power cut has hit parts of Flintshire this morning.

SP Energy Networks said it first became aware of the power outage in the CH5 postcode areas of Hawarden and Dobshill just before 8.10am.

A map on SP Energy Networks website pinpoints an area around the Dobshill roundabout as to where the fault is

Power is expected to be restored at around 10.15am.

SP Energy Networks website states: “There is a power cut affecting the CH5 postcode areas of Hawarden and Dobshill.”

“We had no advance warning of this and first became aware of it at 8:09am.”

“Our control centre will attempt to restore your electricity supply remotely, and we will also send our next available engineers to the area to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“We expect the power to be restored by 10:15am.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

