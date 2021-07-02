Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Jul 2021

Police warning people about property rental scam taking place in local Facebook groups

Police in North Wales have issued a warning about a scam taking place on local Facebook groups where a bungalow is offered for rent.

The scam involves people being asked to pay an upfront deposit of £350 for the property.

They later find out those asking for the deposit are scammers as the property rental is actually being handled by an estate agent.

A North Wales Police spokesman:

“We have received multiple reports of a Bungalow being advertised for rent on local Facebook groups.”

“People are asked to pay a £350 deposit upfront to secure the rental but later discover that the property is actually being handled by an estate agent, not the person advertising the property on Facebook.”

“If you see a property available for rent on Facebook, do not pay a deposit until you have viewed the property in person and do not pay deposits direct into an unknown person’s bank account.”

More information on scams can be found on the Action Fraud website: http://orlo.uk/vokI5



