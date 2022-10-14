Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 14th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 14th Oct

Police warning after ATM distraction theft outside a Greyhound Retail Park supermarket

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police investigating two distraction thefts at cash machines in Chester are urging members of the public to be vigilant.

The latest offences took place on Thursday 13 October, one attempted theft took place around 1pm at the Asda ATM on Greyhound Retail Park.

The other took place at 10.30am at the Tesco cash machine on Chester Road in Helsby.

On both occasions, the attempted thefts involved a man approaching the person who was using the machine from behind and engaging in a conversation.

The man tells the member of the public that the cash machine isn’t working and tells them to press various buttons which leads them to be confused and then distracted and an opportunity to steal the bank card or money.

Officers believe similar incidents may have also taken place in Warrington and Runcorn.

Sergeant Andrew Davies, of Chester local policing unit, said: “We have received numerous reports of a man targeting vulnerable people at cash machines in an attempt to confuse and distract them by saying the ATM isn’t working in order to steal their bank card or money.

“While we review CCTV footage to identify this man I want to remind people to be aware of who may be around them, or might start engaging in conversation with them, and to report any suspicious looking behaviour.

“If you believe you may have been a victim of this type of crime and have information that could help with the investigation please report it to police.”

Information can be provided by visiting the Cheshire Constabulary website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or by calling 101.

Read Next

  • Liz Truss “architect of her own misfortunes” says First Minsiter
  • Police: Deeside arrests as part of County Lines Intensification Week
  • Ambulance workers in Wales to vote on strike action
  • Chester: Appeal for witnesses after collision causes extensive damage to Grosvenor Bridge

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Liz Truss “architect of her own misfortunes” says First Minsiter

    News

    Police: Deeside arrests as part of County Lines Intensification Week

    News

    Ambulance workers in Wales to vote on strike action

    News

    Chester: Appeal for witnesses after collision causes extensive damage to Grosvenor Bridge

    News

    Team providing independence to people with learning disabilities up for top NHS award

    News

    Union to ballot health workers in Wales over strike action following “derisory pay award”

    News

    What is corporation tax

    News

    Royal Mail set to cut 6,000 jobs in face of £350m losses

    News

    Households in North Wales pay highest rate for electricity under UK government’s Energy Price Guarantee

    News




    Read 429,495 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn