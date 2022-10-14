Police warning after ATM distraction theft outside a Greyhound Retail Park supermarket

Police investigating two distraction thefts at cash machines in Chester are urging members of the public to be vigilant.

The latest offences took place on Thursday 13 October, one attempted theft took place around 1pm at the Asda ATM on Greyhound Retail Park.

The other took place at 10.30am at the Tesco cash machine on Chester Road in Helsby.

On both occasions, the attempted thefts involved a man approaching the person who was using the machine from behind and engaging in a conversation.

The man tells the member of the public that the cash machine isn’t working and tells them to press various buttons which leads them to be confused and then distracted and an opportunity to steal the bank card or money.

Officers believe similar incidents may have also taken place in Warrington and Runcorn.

Sergeant Andrew Davies, of Chester local policing unit, said: “We have received numerous reports of a man targeting vulnerable people at cash machines in an attempt to confuse and distract them by saying the ATM isn’t working in order to steal their bank card or money.

“While we review CCTV footage to identify this man I want to remind people to be aware of who may be around them, or might start engaging in conversation with them, and to report any suspicious looking behaviour.

“If you believe you may have been a victim of this type of crime and have information that could help with the investigation please report it to police.”

Information can be provided by visiting the Cheshire Constabulary website https://www.cheshire.police. uk/tell-us or by calling 101.