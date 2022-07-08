Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Jul 2022

Police warn of consequences of drug driving after making arrest in Flintshire

Police have warned of the consequences of drug driving after making three arrests in North Wales.

The roads policing unit arrested drivers in Holywell, Rhyl and Bangor on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs (cannabis and cocaine).

All three have been released under investigation pending the results of further tests.

Officers have also advised of the impact a drug driving conviction could have on someone’s life.

They said: “Did you know that a drug drive conviction has consequences beyond a fine or ban?

“You could lose your job, particularly if you drive for work as your employer will see this on your licence.

“You may also find it difficult to seek employment in the future.

“If and when you are legally allowed to drive again, it won’t be cheap. Car insurance costs increase significantly after a drug driving conviction.

“The Institute of Advanced Motorists calculate that a drug drive conviction could cost between £20,000 – £50,000 as a result of fines, solicitors fees, increase in car insurance and loss of job. Think about it.

“As with any criminal record, you may even find it hard to enter other countries such as the USA and this can affect life plans to holiday, work or study abroad.

“We’ll continue to target those who are driving whilst under the influence of drugs, and will also continue to secure convictions and keep our roads safe from those who put their lives, and other innocent road users at risk.”

