Police warn licensees in Flintshire to be vigilant following spate of break-ins
Police are urging licensees in the Flintshire and Wrexham area to be vigilant following a series of break-ins recently.
Four licensed premises have been targeted over the past few days.
Police haven’t disclosed the location of the pubs.
The incidents occurred between 8pm and 10pm, with “one to four male suspects entering the premises while staff were present and in the process of cashing up.” Police have said.
Authorities have advised businesses to ensure their CCTV systems are functioning, to lock all doors and windows when closed or cashing up, and to avoid having lone staff members working.
They have also asked licensees to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.
While investigations into the break-ins are ongoing, police have asked the public to contact them on either 999 for emergencies or 101 for non-emergency enquiries.
Alternatively, they can submit information through the police website, here.
