Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 15th Apr 2022

Police vow to deal with individuals “robustly” following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ewloe

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have vowed to deal with individuals “robustly’” following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ewloe.

Officers have been dealing with reports of youths kicking and knocking on doors on Maes Deri in St David’s Park.

Police say they have been conducting foot patrols in a bid to identify those responsible and are asking for those with CCTV cameras to check any footage.

PC Rosie Humphries said: “Officers in Flintshire South have received further reports regarding youths knocking and kicking property doors in Maes Deri, Ewloe.”

“We are aware of the impact that this is having on local residents.”

“We have been conducting additional foot patrols in the areas in order to identify those responsible.”

“We endeavour to deal with these individuals robustly.”

“Please can we ask if you have any CCTV footage that would assist us in identifying those involved please report via 101 or web chat.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales health board urges public to “use healthcare services wisely over Easter weekend”

News

Email warning Instagram users ‘someone from Russia is trying to recover your password’ is fake

News

New grant funding to help Flintshire leisure centres reduce carbon footprint

News

“We really need to end the misconception that rabbits are ideal ‘starter’ pets”, says RSPCA

News

Specialist mental health service for new and expectant mums to be expanded

News

Rail users “strongly advised” to check before travelling over the Easter weekend

News

One of the world’s most endangered primates has been born at Chester Zoo

News

Police release CCTV images of man suspected of ‘public order offence’ in Mold store

News

Fuel poverty crisis is a “catastrophe unfolding for people across Wales” says Citizens Advice

News





Read 410,013 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn