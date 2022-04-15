Police vow to deal with individuals “robustly” following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ewloe

Police have vowed to deal with individuals “robustly’” following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ewloe.

Officers have been dealing with reports of youths kicking and knocking on doors on Maes Deri in St David’s Park.

Police say they have been conducting foot patrols in a bid to identify those responsible and are asking for those with CCTV cameras to check any footage.

PC Rosie Humphries said: “Officers in Flintshire South have received further reports regarding youths knocking and kicking property doors in Maes Deri, Ewloe.”

“We are aware of the impact that this is having on local residents.”

“We have been conducting additional foot patrols in the areas in order to identify those responsible.”

“We endeavour to deal with these individuals robustly.”

“Please can we ask if you have any CCTV footage that would assist us in identifying those involved please report via 101 or web chat.”