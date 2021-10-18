Police urging motorists to take extra care on the roads as we head into winter

As the darker mornings and evenings approach, North Wales Police are urging all motorists to take extra care on the roads as we head into winter.

With the clocks going back by one hour at the end of the month, the changes mean the days become shorter and it becomes darker much earlier and children, pedestrians and cyclists become even more vulnerable as they are less visible to motorists.

Sadly 2021 has already seen several fatal and serious collisions on the roads of North Wales.

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “Sadly, our officers have had to personally deliver far too many agony messages to families – those are families whose lives have now changed forever and our heartfelt sympathies go out to them all.”

“Our officers see far too many tragic circumstances in the aftermath of fatal collisions and have also attended many road traffic collisions which have left people with serious and life changing injuries.”

“Whilst we cannot comment specifically on the collisions themselves; I would like to reassure the public that our investigations are continuing with many lines of enquiry underway involving the Roads Policing Unit, the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit and colleagues from the Local Policing Teams.

We have also deployed specialist and highly trained Family Liaison Officers who will now act as a bridge between the ongoing investigation and the families involved.

“Telling someone that a loved one has been killed in a road traffic collision is one of the worst parts of our job. There are no words to describe the devastation caused, and that is why we are so passionate about what we do.

He added: “With winter fast approaching we are urging all road users to take extra care. The longer periods of darkness in the mornings and evenings, as well as poorer weather conditions, mean the risks of being involved in road traffic collisions are heightened. Remember, road safety is everyone’s responsibility

“Reducing casualties remains one of our top priorities and all road users must be aware that we are doing all we can to ensure our roads are used safely by all.

“We urge all motorists to think before you overtake and make sure it is safe to do so, concentrate when pulling out of a junction, look out for pedestrians, horse-riders, cyclists and motorcyclists, leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you and drive or ride appropriately for the road and weather conditions.

“Equally we urge all pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists and motorcyclists to take responsibility and ensure they are visible by wearing fluorescent, bright and reflective clothing.

Drink and drug driving continues to be a theme and so far this year (1st January – 30th September North Wales Police have made 716 drug drive arrests and 537 drink drive arrests.

C.I Jon Aspinall added: “That’s 1,253 too many and we want to do all that we can to bring that number down to 0.

“We, as the police, want to prevent harm and injury and our dedicated patrols are working 24/7 to keep the roads safe. Our road safety campaigns will continue through engagement, education and enforcement where necessary. We do not do it for the sake of it; we do it to save lives.”

If you know of anyone with information regarding individuals who are believed to drive whilst committing driving offences, please contact us on 101, via our live web chat facility on our website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You could save a life.