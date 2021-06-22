Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Jun 2021

Police urge “young girls who may have been victims of sexual abuse” to come forward after sentencing of dance teacher

Young girls who may have been victims of sexual abuse are being encouraged to come forward following the sentencing of a Wrexham dance teacher.

Police say Robert Louw, 27, of Rookery Road, Tilston, Malpas, in Cheshire, was jailed for 42 months at Mold Crown Court on Friday, June 18th, after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child.

Louw, who taught private dance lessons in the Wrexham area, must register as a sex offender indefinitely and is banned from working with children or vulnerable adults for life.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

DI Emma Gardner of North Wales Police said: “I welcome the sentence that was passed to Robert Louw on Friday, which sends out a clear message that we take all reports of sexual abuse very seriously.

“I would encourage anyone who may have been a victim of Robert Louw, who has not already reported an incident to police, to contact us via email at publicprotectionflintshireandwrexham@nthwales.pnn.police.uk

“Please be assured that your anonymity will be preserved at all times.”



