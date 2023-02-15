Police urge vigilance after report of suspicious activity in Hawarden
Police are urging residents in Hawarden to be vigilant following a report of suspicious activity in the early hours of Monday 14th February.
The report described a Silver Vauxhall Astra with four males on board driving slowly up and down a residential street off Wood Lane, acting suspiciously.
In response, police are advising residents to review their home security measures, including keeping their cars locked and secure, and being mindful of where they keep their car keys.
Offering security advice, the police said: “Have you considered using timer switches for lights? You can even purchase a fake LED TV simulator that flickers random lights, giving the impression that the TV is on, it is ideal for bedrooms.”
Residents are also being urged to consider additional security measures for their vehicles, such as getting a professionally fitted car alarm and immobiliser, using additional security devices, and ensuring that their vehicles are always locked and well-lit.
In addition, residents are being advised not to leave their car windows open, and to be aware that “keyless” systems can be vulnerable to thieves.
“If your car has a ‘keyless’ system, keep keys far away from the car to disrupt communication range. Keep the key in a shielded RFID wallet or pouch, use a steering wheel lock for extra protection,” the police said.
They also urged residents to be proactive and keep an eye out for their neighbours, and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.
Any suspicious activity can be reported to North Wales Police via the non-emergency number 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
