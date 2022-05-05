Police to deal ‘robustly’ with youths responsible for anti social behaviour incidents in Connah’s Quay

Neighbourhood police in North Flintshire say they will deal ‘robustly’ with youths in an area of Connah’s Quay where anti-social behaviour has become a growing problem.

Incidents, some resulting in criminal damage, have been increasing around the Red Hall Shopping precinct and Bryn Deva school.

Police have said most of the youths, aged 11-16, have been identified ‘and dealt with.’

In an effort to halt the behaviour and reassure residents, police have said those causing further problems with be dealt with and have called on people living locally to send them evidence and video footage.

PCSO Daniel Jones from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team said: “We have recently seen an increase in anti social behaviour in the area around the Red Hall Shopping precinct and Bryn Deva CP in Connahs Quay, the incidents have predominantly been related to groups of youths aged 11-16.”

“Some of these incidents have resulted in criminal damage being caused to properties/business’s.”

“The majority of youths involved in these incidents have been identified and dealt with.”

“We understand that it is a minority who are causing the issues, but those responsible for future incidents will be identified and dealt with robustly.”

“If you should witness any Anti social behaviour occurring or have any evidence/footage of incidents taking place, please report it via 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/cbggr .”