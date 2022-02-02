Police thank Shotton resident for alerting them to ‘drug activity’ in nearby woods
Police have thanked a Shotton resident for alerting them to ‘drug activity’ around the Taliesin nature park area.
Officers have asked residents to continue reporting “suspicious activity” as drug dealers are operating around some “back streets and open areas” in Shotton.
North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out targeted patrols in the Shotton Lane, Killens Lane and the Taliesin areas where suspicious activity has been spotted.
Over the past few months, there has been a number of hi-visibility police operations involving both North Wales and Merseyside forces targeting County Lines drug dealing around the high street and train station in Shotton.
But dealers selling heroin and crack cocaine have for some time sought the cover of the more rural areas of the town to ply their illegal trade.
Last week North Flintshire Policing Team posted a map of Shotton with an outlined area showing where there had been an increase in activity.
Responding to a report from a resident on Monday, police conducted stop searches in the wooded areas at the top of King George and dealt with two drug users.
A police spokesperson said: “A big thank you to the member of the public who spoke with officers yesterday (Tuesday) and informed them of drug activity in the woods at the top of King George street, Shotton.”
“Having seen the post and map sent out last week, this lady made officers aware of drug activity which was taking place at that time.”
“Officers went to the location to investigate and conducted stop searches.”
“As a result, two people have been referred to substance misuse services for support.”
“A great example of the police and community working together.”
“Please keep informing us of suspicious activity in your area.”
A police spokesperson said: “If you are out walking and come across any suspicious activity please report it to North Wales Police.”
“This information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, helps to build a picture and seek prosecutions.”
“We will continue to patrol the area and work with you to bring dealers to justice.”
Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
