Police thank Shotton resident for alerting them to ‘drug activity’ in nearby woods

Police have thanked a Shotton resident for alerting them to ‘drug activity’ around the Taliesin nature park area.

Officers have asked residents to continue reporting “suspicious activity” as drug dealers are operating around some “back streets and open areas” in Shotton.

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out targeted patrols in the Shotton Lane, Killens Lane and the Taliesin areas where suspicious activity has been spotted.

Over the past few months, there has been a number of hi-visibility police operations involving both North Wales and Merseyside forces targeting County Lines drug dealing around the high street and train station in Shotton.

But dealers selling heroin and crack cocaine have for some time sought the cover of the more rural areas of the town to ply their illegal trade.

Last week North Flintshire Policing Team posted a map of Shotton with an outlined area showing where there had been an increase in activity.