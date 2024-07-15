Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Jul 2024

Police seek public’s help to identify suspect in Connah’s Quay club break-in

Flintshire North officers are appealing for information to identify a man who they allege attempted to break into the Naval Club in Connah’s Quay during the early hours of this morning.

The suspect targeted the club with the intent of stealing alcohol but was unsuccessful in his attempt.

Police have released an image of the suspect captured by CCTV cameras, hoping that someone in the community can recognise him.

A spokesperson for Flintshire North police stated, “officers are looking to identify the individual pictured below, who thought they were entitled to break into the Naval club in Connah’s Quay and help themselves to some alcohol! Luckily he didn’t get his hands on any.”

“This incident happened during the early hours of this morning.”

“If you think you know who this male is please assist us by calling 101, quoting 24000616614”

