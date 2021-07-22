Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Jul 2021

Police searching for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in River Dee at Chester have found a body

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police searching for a missing teenage boy in Chester have found a body.

At around 2.30pm today police received reports that a teenage boy had gone missing while swimming in the River Dee near Lower Park Road.

A large scale emergency service response swung into action and extensive searches have been taking place throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Search teams found a body in the river shortly before 8pm.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but it is believed to be that of the missing boy.

The teenager’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Superintendent Myra Ball said: “Sadly this is the second river death that we have seen this week in the county. This appears to be another tragic accident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this very difficult time.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Universal Credit cut will punish tens of thousands of working families and key workers in Wales

News

Extra police patrols at popular North Wales outdoor destinations following anti-social behaviour spike

News

Coastguard’s first operational drone to join manned aircraft, boats and cliff rescue teams in North Wales this summer

News

Women’s Equality Party park digital billboard outside Delyn MP Rob Roberts office as they call for urgent changes to the Recall Act

News

Hawarden hits 31ºC making it the hottest place in UK today

News

Community groups urged to apply for funding available to support their work in Flintshire

News

Police searching for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in River Dee at Chester have found a body

News

New spinal clinic in Flintshire brings care closer to home

News

Mobile Covid vaccination unit planned for Deeside Industrial Estate to be located at Saltney due to increase in cases

News





Read 385,713 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn