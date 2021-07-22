Police searching for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in River Dee at Chester have found a body

At around 2.30pm today police received reports that a teenage boy had gone missing while swimming in the River Dee near Lower Park Road.

A large scale emergency service response swung into action and extensive searches have been taking place throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Search teams found a body in the river shortly before 8pm.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but it is believed to be that of the missing boy.

The teenager’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Superintendent Myra Ball said: “Sadly this is the second river death that we have seen this week in the county. This appears to be another tragic accident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this very difficult time.”