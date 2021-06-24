Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Jun 2021

Police raid in Shotton nets drugs, weapons and large amount of cash

A man was arrested for a number of alleged offences as police continue to disrupt the supply of drugs in Shotton.

Officers found Class A and B drugs, a large amount of cash, weapons and other related “paraphernalia” following a raid in Shotton on Wednesday.

Officers from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team and the forces’ Intercept Team executed a warrant at an address in Green Lane.

A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday afternoon after proactive patrols in the area, North Flintshire NPT assisted by NWP Intercept Team executed a drugs warrant on Green Lane Shotton.”

“One local male was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.”

“From the warrant, numerous items were seized including Class A & B Drugs, a large amount of cash, weapons and other related Paraphernalia.”

The haul from Wednesdays raid in Shotton

Shotton Community Beat Manager, PC 3360 Wynne said: “Yesterday was a further step in relation to disrupting drug supply in Shotton, following other warrants and arrests lately.”

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue organised crime within the community to make it a safer place.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/

You can also pass information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information



