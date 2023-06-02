Police on look out for stolen caravan sold unknowingly to an innocent customer
Cheshire Police is hunting a stolen caravan, believed to have been sold unknowingly to an innocent customer.
The Elddis Affinity 550 was taken from the Birmingham area, was most likely purchased between Saturday 13 May 2023 and Monday 22 May 2023.
As part of the broader investigation, officers are on a mission to locate the caravan and return it to its rightful owner.
Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team clarified, “Whoever bought it is not in trouble, as it’s very likely you had no idea that the caravan was stolen.”
The reassurance is aimed at encouraging the current holder or anyone with knowledge of the caravan’s whereabouts to come forward with information.
Cheshire Police are keen to stress the importance of public cooperation in this investigation.
They urge anyone who might have purchased the caravan or who has information regarding this case to contact the Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team directly.
The reference number for this particular case is 21000313929.
