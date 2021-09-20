Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Sep 2021

Police launch appeal for information following arson incident in Flintshire overnight

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police launched an appeal for information following an arson incident Flintshire.

The incident on Gwernaffield Road, Mold, in the early hours of Sunday between 00.30-01.30am.

Police have asked people living on the road to check any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage.

Posting a message on the South Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following an incident of arson on Gwernaffield Road, Mold, in the early hours of Sunday (19/9).”

“If anyone living on the street has access to CCTV, Ring Doorbell footage, or similar, which may have been activated between 00.30-01.30am showing footage of a man, please get in touch.”

Information and CCTV footage can be passed to North Wales Police, contact them direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quote number Z138455.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



