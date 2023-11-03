Police launch appeal after missing person last seen in Shotton
A missing persons appeal has been launched locally this evening.
Local police have issued the above picture, and have said, “We have concerns for Miley McCoy, she was last seen at 17.20hrs on 02/11/2023 in the area of CLYWD STREET, SHOTTON.”
“She has connections with the Rochdale area and may travel this way.
"Anyone with information or sightings, please get in touch with 101 and give the reference A175150"
