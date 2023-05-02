Police issue warning on use of flares and smoke bombs ahead of Wrexham’s victory parade

Ahead of Wrexham AFC's parade through the city centre this evening, North Wales Police is reminding all who attend to enjoy the event safely.

Thousands of supporters are expected to line the parade route to show their appreciation for the club's achievements after a record-breaking season.

Departing from the club's ground at 6.15pm, the club's players and staff will travel aboard buses along a designated 3.5 mile route.

However Superintendent Nick Evans has warned that "there are offences relating to the possession and use of fireworks in a public place which includes flares and smoke bombs."

Superintendent Evans said: "This evening's parade should be a celebration of the club's achievements this season in securing promotion back to the Football League.

"We know that a significant number of Wrexham fans will be there to cheer the players on and to enjoy the occasion with friends and family.

"North Wales Police officers will be in attendance to support Wrexham County Borough Council as the organisers of the event, in ensuring public safety.

"I would encourage everyone who comes along to take advantage of the whole parade route to avoid any potential overcrowding.

"There will be plenty of room for everyone to catch sight of the parade on its hour-long journey through Wrexham.

"Anyone attending this event should be aware that there are offences relating to the possession and use of fireworks in a public place which includes flares and smoke bombs.

"There will families and young children attending this event and as such a robust stance will be taken by the police should such offences be committed."

Below is a description of the route:

1. The victory parade will start at Racecourse Ground – leaving at 6.15pm sharp

2. Turn left onto Crispin Lane (Where the new Welcome to Wrexham mural is located)

3. Turn left onto B5101 Stansty Road (In the direction of Ysgol Plas Coch)

4. Turn left onto B5101 Plas Coch Road (Towards B&Q roundabout)

5. Turn left at roundabout onto A541 Mold Road (heading past the Racecourse)

6. Straight onto A541 Regent Street (Past the train station and Post sorting office)

7. Turning left onto A5152 Grosvenor Road (Heading towards Rhosddu Road roundabout)

8. Straight onto A5152 Link Road (Towards the former Groves school)

9. Turn right at roundabout onto Chester Street (Past the War memorial towards Saith Seren)

10. Turn left onto Holt Street (Keeping the Fusillier on left)

11. Turn right onto Market Street (In front of Ty Pawb Market St Entrance)

12. Onto St George's Crescent (Passing KFC on left and Wrexham Lager on Right)

13. Turn right towards Eagles Meadow (Loop around Eagles Meadow-clockwise)

14. Turn Right onto Salop Road (towards fountains)

14b. Turn left at roundabout to stay on Salop Road (roundabout in front of fountains)

15. Turn Right onto Mount Street (Towards Nags Head)

16. Turn right at roundabout onto Yorke Street (towards Fat Boar/High St)

17. Turn left onto High Street (Direction away from Wynnstay)

18. Turn right onto Hope Street (Main shopping area)

19. Turn left onto Regent Street (Pedestrianised route before heading back along the road to Racecourse car park and end of parade)

Pictured: Set-up taking place ahead of tonight's event

