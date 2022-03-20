Police investigating large fire on marshland at Parkgate appeal for information

Police investigating a large fire on marshland in Neston are appealing for information from members of the public.

The fire occurred shortly before 7pm on Saturday 19 March at Parkgate and at this stage is being treated as arson.

Smoke and flames from the blaze can clearly be seen from the Flintshire side of the River Dee.

Police say a number of enquiries are underway including conducting house-to-house and reviewing CCTV footage.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to a group of teenagers who were seen in the area at around 6.20pm and may have information that could help with their investigation.”

The three boys and a girl are described as being aged between 14 and 15.

The girl had long dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket. The two boys were wearing dark jackets and the third teenager was wearing a light blue jacket and trousers.

They are believed to have gone in the direction of Moorside Lane.

Parkgate Marsh right now pic.twitter.com/cjefvrweiK — Fungusdabogeyman (@ilovetolift13) March 19, 2022

Inspector Paul Fegan, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: “The scale of the fire has understandably shocked and upset our local community and residents can expect to see officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance.

“We’re doing everything possible to find those responsible and are currently following numerous lines of enquiry.

“As part of our investigation I am keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area shortly before the fire started and saw a group of youths matching the description.

“I also want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist us in piecing together how the fire started.”

If you have information, CCTV or dash cam footage please contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police. uk/tell-us or contact 101 quoting IML 1226437.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.